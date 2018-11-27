Police investigating Tunapuna home invasion

Police are investigating a robbery and assault at the home of a Tunapuna shopkeeper this afternoon.

They confirmed 50-year-old Mala Latchman was at her Streatham Lodge, Tunapuna, home at around midday when two men called her to the shop in front of her house.

The men pulled out guns, said they came to rob her and forced her to take them inside her home. They hit her with a gun and stole electronic items including a TV, stereo and laptop.

After the bandits left, Latchman screamed for help and neighbours called the police.

Cpl Weekes from Tunapuna Police Station is continuing inquiries.