National Badminton Championships begin today

THE NATIONAL Badminton Championships will serve off today at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua from 6 pm.

The event, organised by the TT Badminton Association (TTBA), will take place every day until Friday, from 6-11 pm.

Allistair Espinoza is expected to defend his men’s singles title, but there may be a new women’s singles winner as 2017 champ Solangel Guzman was not among the seeded players listed by the TTBA. Avril Marcelle will be the top-ranked women’s player for this year’s competition.

Espinoza and Zion St Rose will be the top-ranked pair in the men’s doubles. In the mixed doubles, the number one ranked duo is Espinoza and Chequeda Deboulet.

And, in the women’s doubles, the top-seeded pair is Leanna Castanada and Latoya Walrond.