‘Mini-tornado’ at Woodbrook Sec

A fire truck parked outside the Woodbrook Secondary School yesterday after a mini-tornado damaged part of the school’s roof.

A WEATHER phenomenon being described as a “mini-tornado” blew off galvanised sheets from the staff room building at Woodbrook Secondary School yesterday.

A school official told Newsday at approximately 2pm staff noticed a mini-tornado passing in a north-south direction.

“(The) sheets of galvanise from the school’s staff room building, which also houses the chemistry lab and Form Four and Five block, (was) ripped off the building and many others were left hanging.”

Some of the sheets flew from the school, at French Street, to nearby Fitt Street and, the official said, led to some traffic issues.

No one was injured, but the official said staff members were concerned that if more galvanised sheets blew off during the night they could injure or kill someone.

“It is the major concern, together with the repair of the school.”

The Fire Service, Police Service and Education Ministry were all contacted.

A ministry official said six sheets were blown off in the incident and the affected area was secured with tarpaulins by Fire Service officers. The official also said a School Supervisor III was on site yesterday and the ministry was working with the Works Ministry to assess and do necessary repairs.

The official said classes today will not be affected.