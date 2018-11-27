Man who stole PTSC bus out of hospital

The 55-year-old man who stole a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus a week ago and went on a rampage was discharged on Tuesday from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

During the joyride he crashed into the home of mother of three Tenille Carla Moses, 38, who was severely injured.

Senior police said the man is now in custody at the Chaguanas CID. He is expected to be slapped with a number of charges, which include robbery with aggravation, several counts of wanton driving, malicious damage and failing to stop as instructed by police.

He may also be charged with malicious wounding or attempted murder. Once charged he will be taken before a Chaguanas magistrate.

Last week Monday shortly after 3 am, the bus burst through the wire fence, went through the concrete walls of Moses' bedroom, then hit the kitchen wall of a neighbour's home. The bus came to a halt on top of Moses, who was sandwiched between the galvanised roof and the mattress.

Moses, of Edinburgh Road, Cashew Gardens in Chaguanas, can barely speak because of multiple injuries, including several broken teeth.

Police said moments before he stole the bus, the man walked into the Chaguanas Police Station and asked them to hire a car to take him to his Longdenville home. He told police he was willing to pay the driver to drop him home.

The police told him to go to the nearby PTSC compound and get a bus to take him home by buying a ticket. A senior officer told Newsday the man thanked them and said he was going "to get a bus to go home."

Police later learnt the man, of Longdenville, has a history of mental illness.