Man ‘trying out’ marijuana bonded

It was a case of bad luck for a Chaguanas man whom police arrested the first time he tried marijuana.

He was held moments after being introduced to it.

Daniel Ramnath, 24, appeared yesterday before Chaguanas magistrate Christine Charles, who bonded him in the sum of $5,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a year, failing which he will return to court for sentencing.

Ramnath pleaded guilty, in the first court, to having 1.5 grammes of marijuana while at Roopsingh Road, Carapichaima, on Sunday.

Attorney Shiva Boodoo, representing Ramnath, said his client was recently introduced to the marijuana and was trying it out.

Another man Amir Shah, 25, a gardener, was also arrested and charged for having two grammes of marijuana at the same location. He too pleaded guilty.

Boodoo said Shah has pending matters for shooting and firearms charges in which there are no exhibits. In fining him $750, the magistrate said she considered his guilty plea, the quantum, his age and that "he was not a stranger to the system."

He must pay the fine on or before December 10 or serve 21 days in jail.

PC Rampersad of the Central Division Task Force laid both charges.