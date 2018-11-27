Joseph blasts four as Civic demolished 8-0

FLASHBACK: W Connection's Marcus Joseph, left, in action vs Arnett Gardens in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championships. He scored four on Sunday vs Point Fortin Civic in the Pro League.

MARCUS JOSEPH continued his quest to claim the Golden Boot, as he netted four times in W Connection's 8-0 trouncing of Point Fortin Civic in the second game of a Pro League double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday evening.

The result saw the league leaders end their five-game winless run. Also, Joseph reclaimed the top spot in the season's goal-scoring chart with 15 – two more than Club Sando's Tyrone Charles.

Connection sit atop the 10-team standings with 33 points, three ahead of Police who brushed aside North East Stars 5-1 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima earlier on Sunday.

Joseph got things going with two early items, in the eighth and 13th minutes, and completed his treble in the 37th when he ran onto a long ball from right-back Isaiah Garcia and lobbed the advancing goalkeeper Ishmael Salaam.

Kadeem Corbin got his name on the scoresheet in the 43rd, as he collected a pass from left-back Kurt Frederick and neatly placed his shot beyond the reach of Salaam.

Point Fortin coach Reynold Carrington introduced the Garcia brothers Nathaniel and Judah at the start of the second half, but that move had little effect as Connection continued to pile on the pressure.

Two minutes after the resumption, Jomal Williams, racing at goal from the left, was taken down inside the penalty box by Salaam, leaving referee Joel Cox with no option but to point to the spot.

Defender Triston Hodge's kick was parried by Salaam and Hodge calmly slotted home the rebound.

In the 55th, Corbin notched his second when he tapped home from close range, after Williams dummied a ball from the right by Garcia.

Another ball from the right resulted in a Connection goal, as Williams met a pass from Neil Benjamin and finished from inside the six-yard box.

Two minutes later (72nd), Joseph ended the goal-scoring bombardment with a low right-footed effort past the right of an outstretched Salaam.

At Arima, North East Stars, back in the fray after missing two games due to issues regarding payment of their registration fee, took a 13th minute lead courtesy Shakqeem Joseph.

But the lawmen responded in emphatic style, with two goals apiece from the Perry brothers Kareem (18th and 35th minute penalties) and Jameel (25th and 49th). Michael Hyacenth put the icing on the cake with a strike in the 66th.

In the first of back-to-back games in Couva, Club Sando defeated Defence Force 1-0 with Nicholas Thomas finding the back of the net in the 58th.

On Friday, in a double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Central FC whipped Terminix St Ann’s Rangers 4-2 and Morvant Caledonia United edged San Juan Jabloteh 3-2.

Round two match day eight fixtures:

Today – North East Stars vs Point Fortin Civic, Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 pm.

Tomorrow – Morvant Caledonia United vs Police; San Juan Jabloteh vs W Connection, Hasely Crawford Stadium; Club Sando vs St Ann's Rangers; Central FC vs Defence Force, Ato Boldon Stadium, 6 pm & 8 pm.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

W Connection*16*9*6*1*38*7*33

Police*16*9*3*4*35*19*30

Central FC*16*9*3*4*39*24*30

Morvant Caledonia*16*7*6*3*32*20*27

Club Sando*15*8*3*4*30*21*27

Defence Force*15*7*3*5*31*17*24

San Juan Jabloteh*16*7*2*7*23*23*23

Point Fortin Civic*16*2*2*12*16*43*8

St Ann’s Rangers*15*2*1*12*10*54*7

North East Stars*13*1*3*9*12*38*6