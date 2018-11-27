If There is Music There returns

TT Youth Philharmonic

THE rained-out concert, If There is Music There –Part 1, has been rescheduled for the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) for one show only. The show, originally scheduled for October 20, will take place on Sunday from 5.30 pm.

Napa will be transformed into the likes of Carnegie and Radio City Halls, for live samples of some of the best pop, R&B, soft rock, disco, smooth jazz, and ballads of the 80s and 90s, said a media release.

Music director Kenneth Listhrop and the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic (TTYP) will join forces with their resident choir and band, Euangelion, and VOUS (Voices of the University School) conducted by the school’s music teacher Demika Guevara Lawrence.

The biannual pop concert with a cast of approximately 140, will feature classics by Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, David Foster, Toto, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Babyface, Luther Vandross, Air Supply and many more. Some favourite Christmas carols will also be offered in keeping with the spirit of Christmas.

The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic and its founder Listhrop have been conducting one of the most successful symphony orchestra music educational programmes in TT and the English-speaking Caribbean.

TTYP is a registered non-profit company under the Company’s Act (1995) of TT and boasts a membership of approximately 150 students, providing scores of string, woodwind, and brass musical instruments to children at no cost.

Tickets for If There is Music There are available from orchestra members and parents, or at Napa’s Box office.