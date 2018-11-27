Gremio survive collapse in Fishing Pond ‘quarters’

Boys Town booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League with a victory over G Madrid on Saturday.

GREMIO produced the most dramatic of collapses on Saturday but still managed to cling on to beat Dream Team 5-4 on penalties after remarkably letting a 4-0 lead in regulation time slip in the quarter-finals of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

Gremio, a two-time losing finalist in 2014 and 2015, looked hungry to go all the way this year with a first half performance that blew away the 2013 champions. A double from Randy Henry and a brace of his own from JC Lewis had Dream Team dead and buried at the half with Gremio already eyeing next weekend's semifinal.

Dream Team, however, refused to give up and second half substitute Akee Alvarez single-handedly hauled them back into the match. Alvarez netted four goals unanswered to knot the scores at 4-4 to the dismay of Gremio and their supporters who were in panic mode. As the whistle sounded to send the match into a penalty shootout, the momentum was with Dream Team. Gremio, to their credit, managed to compose themselves and put aside their disastrous second half to edge the shootout 5-4 in sudden death after both teams missed two penalties.

In Saturday's other quarter-final, Boys Town rallied from a goal down in regulation to edge G Madrid 4-1 in penalties in a battle of former winners. G Madrid went ahead in the first half through a goal from former MVP Derone Lewis, but Boys Town responded through Nickel Nicholas to tie it in the second half. With their season on the line, Boys Town's 'keeper came up big in the shootout to book their spot in the last four.

On Sunday, Pinto United continued their unbeaten run to seal their place in the semi-finals. Coming up against Quash Trace, Pinto found themselves trailing through an item from Tavarous Boswell which held till the break, Pinto came out firing after the interval and took the lead 2-1 courtesy goals from Noel Charles and Cody St Clair. Quash Trace tried their best but could not find an equaliser as Pinto's win streak continued.

In the last quarter-final, Manzanilla got past Sangre Chiquito 2-1.

Weekend's semifinals:

Saturday – Pinto United vs Gremio (3.30pm)

Sunday – Boys Town vs Manzan (3.30pm)