Final rites for ex-Speaker Griffith

REST EAST: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the funeral for former House Speaker Rupert Griffith at the Greater Malabar Christian Centre yesterday.

FORMER Speaker of the House Dr Rupert Griffith may have been a public figure, but he was also a private man who was guided in his faith in God. He believed in justice and was passionate about service to others, with his service to country being his proudest moments. But, he was also committed to building a strong foundation for his family and future generations to come, according to his son Kwame.

Griffith, who died on November 21 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, received a final send off yesterday at the Greater Malabar Christian Centre where he was remembered as a man who, while easy going, was also very stubborn in getting his way.

"He loved us unconditionally and boy, he loved to brag about his kids. And Christmas, he loved everything about Christmas, he loved popcorn, KFC and curry. He wasn't perfect or free of fault, and he was incredibly stubborn, but he had a great sense of duty," Kwame said.

Griffith's brother, Bishop H Joseph, who delivered the eulogy, said Griffith had a propensity to "stretch" people a little further in the way he wanted them to go. Many former parliamentary colleagues from both sides of the House showed up to pay their respect to the man whose political career spanned over 20 years.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who asked to say a few words, described Griffith as the peacemaker in the Cabinet.

"He was always calm, but determined. I pray that as he goes on this journey that we will meet again, talk together and walk together. He always put God in front, and faith was his strength." Persad-Bissessar made one final request from the choir, asking that they sing her favourite hymn, "How Great Thou Art." Griffith's body was cremated at Allen's Funeral Home, Arima.