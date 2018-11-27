Carrington, Chin take two Methanol tennis crowns each

Ella Carrington

LEFT-hander Ella Carrington was one of three athletes who picked up both the singles and doubles crowns at the end of the inaugural Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament 2018.

The competition went on for three consecutive weekends starting with the Under-10 and Under-12 competitions for boys and girls earlier this month. It faced several interruptions on the first weekend because of poor weather conditions causing the rescheduling of several matches, including the boys Under-12 doubles semifinal and final. Last weekend’s action, however, was uninterrupted.

The Under-12 boys final was played on Saturday morning with Alex Chin finally securing his second title of the competition. Chin, with his partner James Hadden defeated Kale Dalla Costa and Marcos West 4-2, 4-2. It was Dalla Costa’s second defeat to Chin in the competition, with the latter securing a 5-3, 4-2 victory over his top-seeded opponent in the singles final.

Chin was not the only athlete to defeat the top seeded player in a final.

Carrington first secured the Girls Under-14 Singles title with a dramatic 4-6, 6-4 [10-5] triumph over the favoured Charlotte Ready final. The two girls then joined forces for the Under-14 doubles final, which they won 6-3, 7-5 against Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie.

Earlier in the competition, nine-year-old Inara Chin Lee, making her debut in the Under-12 division, impressively captured both the singles and doubles crowns.

She defeated her sister Abigail in the singles final, before the two teamed up for the doubles title.

The competition came to a close on Sunday evening with an awards ceremony for all divisions. The winners were presented with their trophies by new director of Tennis Patrons, Roxanne De Freitas.

Tennis Patrons will host the final junior tennis tournament for the year – RBC Junior Tennis Tournament – from December 15-20.

Honor Roll

Girls

Under-18

Singles

Winner: Aalisha Alexis

Runner-up: Yin Lee Assang

Doubles

Winners: Yin Lee Assang/Cameron Wong

Runners-up: Isabel Abraham/Keesa Lee Young

Under-14

Singles

Winner: Ella Carrington

Runner-up: Charlotte Ready

Doubles

Winners: Ella Carrington/Charlotte Ready

Runners-up: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph/Jordane Dookie

Under-12

Singles

Winner: Inara Chin Lee

Runner-up: Abigail Chin Lee

Doubles

Winners: Abigail Chine Lee/Inara Chin Lee

Runners-up: Maegan Gonzalez/Tyla Gonzales

Under-10

Singles

Winner: Brianna Harricharan

Runner-up: Shiloh Walker

Doubles

Winners: Brianna Harricharan/Eva Pasae

Runners-up: Sophie Abraham/Shiloh Walker

Boys

Under-18

Singles

Winner: Scott Hackshaw

Runner-up: Ebolum Nwokolo

Doubles

Winners: Kyle Kerry/Ebolum Nwokolo

Runners-up: Josh Gonsalves/Ethan Jeary

Under-14

Singles

Winner: Jamal Alexis

Runner-up: Tim Pasae

Doubles

Winners: Andre Augustine/Saqiv Williams

Runners-up: Jaylon Chapman/Nathen Martin

Under-12

Singles

Winner: Alex Chin

Runner-up - Kale Dalla Costa

Doubles

Winners - Alex Chin/James Hadden

Runners-up - Kale Dalla Costa/Marcos West

Under-10

Singles

Winner: Adam Wyatt

Runner-up: Lucas Small

Doubles

Winner: Liev Khan/Adam Wyatt

Runner-up: Brian Harricharan/Rizwaan Mohammed