Carrington, Chin take two Methanol tennis crowns each
LEFT-hander Ella Carrington was one of three athletes who picked up both the singles and doubles crowns at the end of the inaugural Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament 2018.
The competition went on for three consecutive weekends starting with the Under-10 and Under-12 competitions for boys and girls earlier this month. It faced several interruptions on the first weekend because of poor weather conditions causing the rescheduling of several matches, including the boys Under-12 doubles semifinal and final. Last weekend’s action, however, was uninterrupted.
The Under-12 boys final was played on Saturday morning with Alex Chin finally securing his second title of the competition. Chin, with his partner James Hadden defeated Kale Dalla Costa and Marcos West 4-2, 4-2. It was Dalla Costa’s second defeat to Chin in the competition, with the latter securing a 5-3, 4-2 victory over his top-seeded opponent in the singles final.
Chin was not the only athlete to defeat the top seeded player in a final.
Carrington first secured the Girls Under-14 Singles title with a dramatic 4-6, 6-4 [10-5] triumph over the favoured Charlotte Ready final. The two girls then joined forces for the Under-14 doubles final, which they won 6-3, 7-5 against Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie.
Earlier in the competition, nine-year-old Inara Chin Lee, making her debut in the Under-12 division, impressively captured both the singles and doubles crowns.
She defeated her sister Abigail in the singles final, before the two teamed up for the doubles title.
The competition came to a close on Sunday evening with an awards ceremony for all divisions. The winners were presented with their trophies by new director of Tennis Patrons, Roxanne De Freitas.
Tennis Patrons will host the final junior tennis tournament for the year – RBC Junior Tennis Tournament – from December 15-20.
Honor Roll
Girls
Under-18
Singles
Winner: Aalisha Alexis
Runner-up: Yin Lee Assang
Doubles
Winners: Yin Lee Assang/Cameron Wong
Runners-up: Isabel Abraham/Keesa Lee Young
Under-14
Singles
Winner: Ella Carrington
Runner-up: Charlotte Ready
Doubles
Winners: Ella Carrington/Charlotte Ready
Runners-up: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph/Jordane Dookie
Under-12
Singles
Winner: Inara Chin Lee
Runner-up: Abigail Chin Lee
Doubles
Winners: Abigail Chine Lee/Inara Chin Lee
Runners-up: Maegan Gonzalez/Tyla Gonzales
Under-10
Singles
Winner: Brianna Harricharan
Runner-up: Shiloh Walker
Doubles
Winners: Brianna Harricharan/Eva Pasae
Runners-up: Sophie Abraham/Shiloh Walker
Boys
Under-18
Singles
Winner: Scott Hackshaw
Runner-up: Ebolum Nwokolo
Doubles
Winners: Kyle Kerry/Ebolum Nwokolo
Runners-up: Josh Gonsalves/Ethan Jeary
Under-14
Singles
Winner: Jamal Alexis
Runner-up: Tim Pasae
Doubles
Winners: Andre Augustine/Saqiv Williams
Runners-up: Jaylon Chapman/Nathen Martin
Under-12
Singles
Winner: Alex Chin
Runner-up - Kale Dalla Costa
Doubles
Winners - Alex Chin/James Hadden
Runners-up - Kale Dalla Costa/Marcos West
Under-10
Singles
Winner: Adam Wyatt
Runner-up: Lucas Small
Doubles
Winner: Liev Khan/Adam Wyatt
Runner-up: Brian Harricharan/Rizwaan Mohammed
Reply to "Carrington, Chin take two Methanol tennis crowns each"