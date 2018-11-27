Blood unit to help with newborn screening of inherited disorders

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, hands over the keys to the mobile bloody unit to Alfred Bell, president of friends of the blood bank Association. Photo by Enrique Assoon

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh formally handed over of a $3.7 million mobile blood collection unit today at a launch to address blood supply and inherited blood disorders to Friends of the Blood Bank Association. This will be the first time that newborn screening (NBS) for inherited and severe blood disorders (IBDs) will be launched in TT.

This would help in early detection of blood disorders such as sickle cell and Thalassemia. These disorders are usually detected later on when it is too late to help children.

PAHO/WHO representative Dr Erica Wheeler also praised blood donors who helped save the lives of those who needed transfusions to live. She said blood donation was an act of solidarity and highlighted human values.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said it was time that people stopped using the "chit" system where people had to have an account to access blood for loved ones. He admitted doing that for himself.

He said poor people suffered the most when they tried to source blood because when they were desperate, they turned to the homeless and drug addicts who were willing to accept money to give blood.