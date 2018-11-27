Barbadian Appeal Court judge to join the CCJ

Justice Andrew Burgess

BARBADIAN Justice of Appeal Andrew Burgess will join the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) next year.

President of the CCJ Justice Adrian Saunders made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

Saunders is also chairman of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

In the statement, Saunders said Burgess “brings with him a wide range of international and regional experience, which will be a great complement to the outstanding jurists already serving the court. I look forward to him joining us in the new year, and I am confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence that has characterised his career thus far.”

Burgess became a Court of Appeal Judge in 2010. He was previously a dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill campus and a professor of corporate and commercial law.

He was also a judge of the Inter-American Development Bank’s Administrative Tribunal in Washington DC, and was the body’s vice-president in 2007 and 2009, and served as president from 2009-2010.

He is also a judge on the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, having been appointed in 2013. In 2017, he was elected by his fellow judges to be the vice-president of the tribunal.

He was a senior Commonwealth Fellow at Oxford University, England between 1992-1993.

Burgess is also an author, having published Commonwealth Caribbean Company Law in 2013 and The Law of Corporate Receivers and Receiver-Managers in 2002, in addition to being published on legal issues especially in corporate and commercial jurisprudence.

His appointment will fill the vacancy left by the elevation of Saunders to the position of president of the CCJ, based in Trinidad, in July 2018.