Anisa motivated despite bench role

West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, right, is still motivated despite not bowling a single ball in the ICC Women's World T20 2018.

OFF-SPINNER Anisa Mohammed, 30, has no intention of hanging up her boots despite, shockingly, being a mere spectator during the recent ICC Women's World T20 tournament held in the Caribbean.

Mohammed, the most successful West Indies bowler in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals, played just one game in the competition and did not even get to bowl in that match. The Sangre Grande cricketer finished the tournament stuck on 99 T20 matches as the West Indies crashed out at the semi-final stage to eventual champions Australia.

Mohammed was not the only veteran Trini who failed to make the final 11 at the World T20, as former captain Merissa Aguilleira, 32, failed to play a single match, despite boasting over 100 ODIs and 92 T20s of experience. She declined to speak to the media on her return home at the VIP Lounge at Piarco Airport on Sunday.

Mohammed did respond but was coy in response to questions about her lack of playing time.

"To be honest, I guess the coach or the selectors would have to answer that. That is...selection is beyond my control and nothing was said to me," she said.

Mohammed's diplomatic stance was understandable, as the team had won all four group stage games before being knocked out by their rivals, whom, ironically, they beat in the 2016 final in India to claim the WT20 crown.

On continuing to play for the WI, she confirmed, "Yeah, definitely. As long as they would have me, I'm happy to be here and happy to represent West Indies. And I will continue to work hard on my game and hopefully work my way back into the (starting) 11 to represent West Indies again."

Mohammed's omission startled fans, especially TT supporters who were feverishly awaiting her 100th T20I cap. Many expected it to come, but Mohammed was dropped after the opener in Guyana against Bangladesh, which the Windies emphatically won, defending 106 by bowling the visitors out for just 46. She then sat out the next three clashes in St Lucia, as well as the Aussie affair.

In a warm-up match against New Zealand, the off-break bowler looked sensational, grabbing four wickets for 22 runs in a win, and in the preceding T20I home series against South Africa which was drawn 2-2, she took six wickets in four matches, with a mesmerising five-for in the second match, whetting fans' appetite to see her bowl in the WT20. Unfortunately, that moment never arrived, but nonetheless, Mohammed remains optimistic on rebounding and getting that centennial appearance. "Well, to be quite honest my team was winning, so once my team wins, I win as well. Nothing happens before it's time," she said of the wait.

As for the road forward, Mohammed agreed with teammate Britney Cooper that Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) both needed to work together to find a solution to elevate women's cricket regionally. She referenced India's IPL model of exhibition matches for their women.

"We definitely need to play more games. The TTWCA (TT Women's Cricket Association) and the TTCB (TT Cricket Board) are doing their part by putting on a T20 franchise tournament. Hopefully CWI will do the same and probably the CPL, even if it's just exhibition games just to start. Looking at this World Cup, we see that people are actually coming out to support women's cricket, so I guess it's up to CWI to take the same initiative and make the effort to continue to put us out there," she concluded.