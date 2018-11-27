$30,000 stolen in Woodbrook restaurant heist

Over $30,000 in cash and valuables were stolen from Wendy's fast food restaurant in Woodbrook during an early morning burglary today.

Police said at about 5 am, workers entering the building found that it was broken into and ransacked.

A vault kept on the compound was also broken into and several other items of value were missing.

Workers made a report and police from the St James station responded.

Sgt Samuel is continuing inquiries.