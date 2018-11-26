Why are roads so deplorable?

THE EDITOR: I am disappointed with the deplorable roads in our country. I have travelled to many parts of the world where the roads are properly built to accommodate heavy and light vehicles.

Why are our roads left unattended? Why are they not paved continuously? We have the asphalt, the equipment and proficient people to pave the roads.

Most drivers are irate over their poor conditions. Our country is not an underdog as yet.

The Chaguaramas and Eastern Main Roads need paving. Roads in villages and the highways need paving.

The worst road in the country is the Warren Road just off Warrenville. It needs widening and paving.What is the use of increasing gas prices yearly but denying drivers proper roads?

We have a venerable minister who cares for us and I hope he will use his office to improve the conditions of the roads.

AHAMAD KHAYYAM, Curepe