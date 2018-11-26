TTMA urges end to Income Tax bill stalemate

THE TT Manufacturers’ Association has strongly urged the Government and the Opposition to come to an agreement regarding the Income Tax (Amendment) bill.

The TTMA in a release said the bill is need­ed to fa­cil­i­tate an ex­change of tax­pay­ers’ in­for­ma­tion with Eu­ro­pean Union/Glob­al Fo­rum states.

"The TTMA is aware that failure to pass this legislation could lead to significant delays in local transactions with overseas banks, a situation that would have severe consequences for the business community and the general public. Our association recognises that there are opposing views between Government and Opposition that have created this stalemate; despite this, the TTMA requests that these political differences be put aside in the best interest of the country, given the impending deadline."

The TTMA said, as a matter of public interest, it expects that the necessary legislative steps be taken to ensure that taxpayers’ information remains secure and confidential.

"Once this matter is dealt with responsibly and there are no other areas of contention, the TTMA is hopeful that the requisite number of votes in the Lower House will be attained to have the bill passed expeditiously."

On Friday the bill was sent to a special select committee to report back to the House on Friday, but Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will not be naming any members.