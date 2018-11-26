TT Gymnastics Federation ordered to compensate Thema Williams

Thema Williams

Justice Frank Seepersad has delivered his ruling in the multi- million-dollar lawsuit brought by gymnast Thema Williams against the TT Gymnastics Federation (TTGF).

In a written decision this morning, the judge ordered the TTGF to compensate Williams for its decision to withdraw her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and instead replace her with Canadian-born alternate Marisa Dick.

Williams claimed the decision to withdraw her from the Olympic test event was harsh and oppressive, flawed and biased against her.

She asked for $11 million in compensation, but would only get a fraction of that figure as the judge said she was entitled to $200,000 for loss of endorsements and other opportunities because of the "biased" and flawed decision against her.

Williams, by virtue of her higher score at the World Championships in Glasgow, was given the nod over Marisa Dick to compete at the Olympic Test event – Aquece Final Gymnastics Qualifier – in April 2016.

She and her coach John Geddert were in Brazil preparing for the Olympic qualifier when the TTGF decided to replace her with alternate athlete Dick instead.

Williams claimed her coach, John Geddert, was informed by the federation that she was withdrawn because she was injured, a claim which she denied.

Alternate athlete Dick was flown in from Canada and eventually qualified to become the first person to represent TT in gymnastics at the Olympics.