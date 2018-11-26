Third accident kills man, 28

Shane Joseph

The survivor of two car accidents in the Chaguanas area was killed in a road accident in Port of Spain earlier this month.

Relatives confirmed that Shane Joseph, 28, died on November 11 but remained unidentified and on ice at the Port of Spain General Hospital's morgue before his relatives were told of his death.

His aunt Mira Joseph said she last saw her nephew for Divali.

"He was involved in other similar accidents in Chaguanas, but always turned out okay," she said. "It was only after a family friend saw a post describing the victim of an accident we realised he was dead."

Relatives said Joseph was known to be away from home for several days, so his disappearance did not cause concern.