Special unit to probe claims police involved in teen’s kidnap

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has mandated a special team of investigators to probe allegations by kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy that the crime was committed by police.

Griffith has asked investigators to report directly to him on their findings.

He said that when he met with Cuffy's parents two weeks before he was released, they told him police might have been involved in the kidnapping.

Griffith and Cuffy's parents are convinced that Darrell was released when the kidnappers learned the CoP had become directly involved in the probe and this led to his release.