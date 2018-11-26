Shot Union leader’s son making progress

The 40-year-old son of Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union head Michael Annisette is slowly recovering from gunshot injuries and has been taken off the critical list.

Dwayne King remains heavily guarded by private security officers at hospital after a brazen early-morning shooting on November 13.

Police sources revealed that King had expressed an interest in being moved to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) but for security reasons it did not take place.

King has gunshot injuries to his shoulder, leg and groin.

His father said he is progressing "slowly and surely.”