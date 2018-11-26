Rape Crisis vigil against violence

Sunday, 25th November, 2018

MEMBERS and supporters of the Rape Crisis Society held a candlelight vigil and silent march around Memorial Park, Port of Spain, on Sunday night.

President Marian Taylor told Newsday, “This is our seventh annual vigil, starting 16 days of activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. This year’s theme is Eending Gender-Based Violence in the workplace.”

She said this theme is being observed globally this year.

“We want to continue to sensitise our public, male and female, of the effect gender-based violence has on the lives of people who are abused.

“To this end we are targeting schools – co-ed, boys' and girls' schools – and hoping to continue to get the message out regarding the effect such violence can have on the lives of individuals.”

Newsday asked if the theme of banning workplace GBV should be targeted at powerful men.

Taylor replied, “We need to get the message across the board. I said, start with the younger folk and come up.

“We go to the workplaces and organisations and they are all adults, so now the idea is to start at the younger generation, who are ground zero.”