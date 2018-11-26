Police: Apartment owners in Valsayn bust in the clear

File photo

Members of the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Division (CID) said the owners of an apartment complex at Mayfair Road, North Valsayn, where an estimated $3 million worth of marijuana was found on Sunday, are not suspected of any wrongdoing.

The investigator told Newsday that while the police were trying to contact the owners, they do not suspect them of being involved in trafficking the drugs, adding that traffickers were becoming increasingly secretive in their operations by choosing quiet, unsuspecting neighbourhoods to carry out their activities.

The officer said, of the seven people detained during Sunday's raid, none were the owners, and earlier reports being circulated on social media were incorrect.