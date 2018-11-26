Nadine: Holistic plan for tourism

The recent rebranding of Tobago’s tourism industry is only one element of the island’s efforts to boost the sector with a holistic approach being taken to help Tobago fulfil its potential, says Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart Phillips.

Stewart Phillips noted that the Tourism Accommodation Upgrade programme would help improve the island’s room stock.

“Hotels and guesthouses with six to 150 rooms can benefit from a reimbursement of 50 per cent of upgrade expenditure per room,” she reminded.

“Small tourism properties with one to five guest rooms can benefit from a reimbursement of 40 per cent of upgrade expenditure per room, up to a maximum of $30,000 per room in Tobago,” she added, noting that this applies up to a maximum $150,000 per property.

Stewart Phillips also noted that Tourism Industry Certification programme was underway, which is intended to ensure operators maintain international standards, providing visitors with a quality experience.

These initiatives would help keep the island competitive in the tourism industry, she added.