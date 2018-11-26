Medical students play key role in cancer workshop

Cancer care protocols and guidelines workshop held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel PoS. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

FUTURE medical practitioners of TT played a key role in a cancer care protocols and guidelines workshop in an effort to improve the health sector in this country.

Students of UWI, COSTAATT and the University of the Southern Caribbean were active in the two-day workshop at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, which started today and ends tomorrow.

People from the five regional health authorities –North West, North Central, Eastern, South West and Tobago – are also participating in the workshop.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh spoke today and Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, will give the opening address tomorrow. She is the patron of the Caribbean Association of Oncology and Haematology.

Dr Brian Armour, co-chair of the National Cancer Control Co-ordinating Committee, said the students and lecturers taking part "would be helping us in curriculum design and formal training of the health sector in order to upskill the current staff working as well as the future generations."