Man shot dead buying drink at Arouca parlour

File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a customer at Markie's Parlour at Windy Hill, Arouca, this morning.

Marlon Matthew Morris reportedly drove his green and white Nissan Wingroad to the shop and went inside to buy a drink.

Two men came out of another vehicle and shot him several times.

The owner of the store called the police who went to the scene with a doctor, but Morris was already dead.

ACP McDonald Jacob, Snr Supt Paul and Region 2 Homicide also went there.

More as this becomes available.