Man shot dead buying drink at Arouca parlour
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a customer at Markie's Parlour at Windy Hill, Arouca, this morning.
Marlon Matthew Morris reportedly drove his green and white Nissan Wingroad to the shop and went inside to buy a drink.
Two men came out of another vehicle and shot him several times.
The owner of the store called the police who went to the scene with a doctor, but Morris was already dead.
ACP McDonald Jacob, Snr Supt Paul and Region 2 Homicide also went there.
More as this becomes available.
