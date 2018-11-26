Lee: Dragon deal is unreliable

Pointe a Pierre MP David Lee

WHILE the Dragon deal is the Government’s remedy to end this country’s gas-supply shortage, it could be in danger of failing, said David Lee, Pointe-a-Pierre MP, in a statement on Monday.

“There is cause for great concern and alarm as it relates to the Dragon gas deal given the published revelations by Venezuelan Assembly member Carlos Valero that any treaty or contract signed between this country and Venezuela which has not been ratified by the National Assembly might not be honoured.”

Lee said this admission strongly suggests the deal signed between both governments is “fragile and volatile and has the strong possibility of not being realised.”

TT is now in a very vulnerable position as a lack of required ratification means the Dragon deal could be easily discarded (by a new administration in Venezuela.)

“As a nation we must therefore ask, is the agreement which this Government signed legally binding?” Further, can it be said the Government is conspiring with the Venezuelan government to violate that nation's constitution which requires approval by the assembly for deals like this, Lee asked.

He also mulled how companies are being engaged to work on this project given the world sanctions against Venezuela.

Saying he has questioned the Government for months on the project’s legality and the legislative mechanisms to protect it, Lee said, “Each time I was met with intense secrecy accompanied by the political insults and hostility.” He said today our nation can see that the secrecy was due to the Government trying to cover up the fact this project has not been legally ratified and could incur possible negative repercussions.

“Therefore, was this deal just a political charade or public relations gimmick by the Government?”

“If this Government stands for the principles of transparency as it routinely boasts, then it is imperative that they call on the Venezuelan Government to have this agreement brought before its assembly for approval in keeping with their constitution, so as to ensure its long term sustainability and survival.”