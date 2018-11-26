Law Assoc calls special meeting on CJ impeachment clause

Ivor Archie

THE LAW Association has called a special general meeting on December 11 to consider advice from external counsel that it has grounds to approach the Prime Minister to invoke the impeachment clause of the Constitution against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In a letter to its members today, and signed by president Douglas Mendes, the Association said the meeting has been convened pursuant to Section 22, First Schedule of the Legal Professions Act.

The meeting’s objectives are threefold: to consider the report of the council appointed to ascertain/substantiate the allegations against the Chief Justice; to consider the advice of external counsel, Dr Francis Alexis, QC and Eamon Coutney, SC; and to direct the council to further action if necessary.

Courtenay is a former Attorney General of Belize, Alexis is president of the Grenada Bar Association.

Archie earlier this year challenged the Law Association’s investigation of allegations of misconduct against him. His complaints about the process were dismissed by the local appeal court and by the Privy Council. That ruling paved the way for the association to continue with its investigation.

The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Only those members with a valid practising certificate for 2018/2019, or a receipt for 2018/2019 and a certificate for 2017/2018 can attend the meeting.