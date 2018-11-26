La Romaine murder victim relatives: ‘He was threatened’

File photo

Relatives of 21-year-old murder victim Darrien Reyes say he was threatened repeatedly by criminals in La Romaine.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Reyes' aunt, Natasha Reyes said while her nephew was far from perfect, he was not involved in any robberies, and she believes he was targeted for his possessions.

"He was threatened over the phone a few times. He took them seriously, and so did we (his family), but we didn't know it would have happened so soon. He bought his car and these fellas only watching what he has."

Reyes was shot dead while liming with friends at the corner of Madray and George Street, La Romaine, on Friday at about 9 pm.