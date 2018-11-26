Khadijah evades death on bus route

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen.

HEADING at speed into an oncoming maxi-taxi on the Priority Bus Route, Khadijah Ameen evaded danger and death by a last minute jerk of the steering wheel, she told Newsday.

The Opposition Senator was driving lawfully along the bus route on Saturday afternoon and passing a traffic light on green near Maloney Police Station when a young driver broke the red light and crashed into her.

The impact sent Ameen’s car careening into danger.

“I was heading straight into a big maxi,” she related. “Thank God I got control just in time. I was able to pull to the side.”

She said the police were amazed when viewing CCTV footage of the accident.

“The police told me ‘When you got that lash you were heading straight into the maxi, and to regain control of your vehicle you must be a really good driver.’

Ameen said when she got out of her car and saw the impact on the vehicle, she was shocked. “It was frightening.

The whole thing happened so suddenly.”

Ameen was glad a lot of drivers saw the accident and were willing to come forward as witnesses.

“Today, I’m feeling very, very drained, very exhausted, because of the shock of it all.”