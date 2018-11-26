N Touch
Monday 26 November 2018
Griffith yet to meet with schoolboy in death threat call

CoP Gary Griffith. Photo Sureash Cholai
Arrangements are still being made between the relatives of a 12-year-old school boy and the office of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith for a meeting. Griffith may have a discussion with the juvenile, and possibly arrange counselling.

Griffith expressed an interest in meeting the boy, who was charged last week with misuse of a telephone after he made a death threat to the Commissioner.

The boy surrendered to officers at the Port of Spain CID last Wednesday, and appeared before a Children’s Court magistrate.

