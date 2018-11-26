Dottin alone on ICC Team of Tournament

Deandra Dottin

THREE players each from England and India have been selected in the ICC Team of the Tournament based on performances in the 10-team tournament which ended Saturday in Antigua. Also making up the final 11 are two cricketers from Australia and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the Windies. The team was selected by an esteemed selection panel that included three former international players. Allrounder Deandra Dottin is the only player from the West Indies who made the cut despite the team reaching the semi-finals.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan’s Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, with player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and England’s Amy Jones nominated to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Dottin and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. Bangladesh’s new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

The selection panel comprised former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC’s General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

Team of the Tournament:

Alyssa Healy (Australia) – 225 runs

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 178 runs

Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper) – 107 runs, 5 dismissals

Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain) – 183 runs

Deandra Dottin (Windies) – 121 runs, 10 wickets

Javeria Khan (Pakistan) – 136 runs

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 60 runs, 9 wickets

Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) – 8 wickets

Anya Shrubsole (England) – 7 wickets

Kirstie Gordon (England) – 8 wickets

Poonam Yadav (India) – 8 wickets

12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) – 6 wickets