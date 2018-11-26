Cops hunt Penal rapist

Penal police are searching for a man and several accomplices for the brutal rape of a Venezuelan woman who was left in the Morne Diablo forest after the assault.

The alleged victim was medically examined and is undergoing counselling.

Around 6 am on Saturday the woman was invited to the Morne Diablo beach by a man she knew. She told police that while they were walking on the beach he bundled her into a van with three other men and she was taken to a forested area in Morne Diablo. There he led her along a track and sexually assaulted her.

She was then abandoned in the forest by her rapist, who left with his accomplices.

The traumatised woman said she did not know the area but walked for several miles until she heard cars on a nearby road and asked for help from a passer-by, who took her to the Penal police station.

A district medical officer later examined the woman and a did medical report. The alleged victim told police she was staying in Debe and was in the country legally. She produced documents to verify this.

Investigations are continuing.