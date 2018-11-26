N Touch
Monday 26 November 2018
Letters to the Editor

Appalling decision by Trump

THE EDITOR: The recent position taken by US President Donald Trump not to punish the Saudi leadership for its brazen act of murdering one of its own citizens, in Turkey, is absolutely appalling.

It also sends a free get-out-of-jail card to all of the despotic, autocratic world leaders like those in Russia, Hungary and Poland that they can bank on American support no matter what crimes they commit against their own people.

Even more importantly, Saudi Arabia’s theocratic government does not allow any other religion besides Islam to function and its leaders should be told in no uncertain terms that the rest of the civilised world will not deal with them until they allow proper religious freedom in their country.

That position should, of course, be adopted when dealing with all other countries that do not allow full religious freedom.

GREGORY WIGHT, Maraval

