Animae Caribe 2018 inspires youth

The Great 8 animated projects alongside international consultant, Heather Kenyon (fourth from left).

INNOVATORS can bring to life local or Caribbean characters to rival Spider-Man, the X-men and the Incredible Hulk in years to come, says Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

She was delivering an address at the opening night of the 17th edition of Animae Caribe 2018 held last Monday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. “Allow me to congratulate the festival’s founder and visionary, Ms Camille Selvon Abrahams, and the entire team for the creation and continuation of what is now the Caribbean and Latin America’s largest animation film network. Your commitment has successfully created a platform to illustrate, with pride, indigenous heroes, stories and values for local, regional and global consumption.”

She said for young creatives animation is an untapped career option rife with opportunities.

“Consider that the global animation industry was estimated at US$244 billion in 2015; and the iconic creations of the late Stan Lee, who the festival will honour specially, set the US$4.24 billion sale price of Marvel Entertainment in 2009.”

Gopee-Scoon said the Government, guided by Vision 2030, is committed to developing the film industry and helping it become a globally competitive business. She added through training facilitated at the University of Trinidad and Tobago in digital media and animation; knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial capabilities are being developed.

She said the Government sees a strong future for the industry, including animation and digital media as generators of employment, revenue and export earnings; using skills to compete meaningfully in the fourth industrial revolution.

Gopee-Scoon described as noteworthy that three animation firms out of six companies were awarded grants under the Ministry of Planning and Development’s Skills for Global Services which is part of the Global Services Promotion Programme in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank.

“The success of Full Circle Animation Studio highlights the

unbridled potential of animation in TT, with their work for Universal Studios, Disney and HBO. It is not unnoticed that a substantial percentage of their revenue comes from foreign clients.”

She said Animae Caribe continues to facilitate partnerships and more importantly promote TT as an animation hub.

“Recent collaborations with international animation production giant Toon Boom have assisted with the promotion of TT, and by extension the Caribbean, as an animation destination. Partnerships and linkages are vital in driving our economy forward.”

The festival ran from November 19 to November 24. It began with a public screening of Isle of Dogs, a 2018 stop-motion-animated science-fiction comedy-drama film written, produced and directed by Wes Anderson. The film’s production designer Paul Harrod was the “Super Guest” for the festival and conducted two days of master classes during the festival.

It closed on Saturday with a game tournament at NAPA. For more information please visit www.animaecaribe.com