Alleged confession tells of beheading

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

BUSINESSMAN Edward Khoury's head was chopped off and thrown out to sea by Mosquito Creek in south Trinidad by the man who allegedly confessed to doing it.

Shawn James, who is one of five men on trial for Khoury's murder in 2005, told police in one of two statements, which was given in the presence of his mother and a justice of the peace, said he cut off Khoury's head because he wanted to cut up the rest of his body and throw it out to sea where no one would find it.

Instead, he said he took the body near Tabaquite and dumped it there.

Khoury, the managing director of ISKO enterprises Ltd, an import and distribution company based in the Macoya industrial estate, was abducted from his office on September 21 that year.

Two days later, his headless corpse was found in central Trinidad. His head has never been found.

James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn are on trial in the Port of Spain High Court.

Testifying yesterday was retired Senior Supt Johnny Abraham, who interviewed James on September 25 and 26 at the Malabar Police Station.

The two statements were tendered into evidence and read out during the trial today .

In the statement, James admitted to being part of the plan to kidnap Khoury, and of driving around with his body in the trunk of a stolen car, of beheading him and dumping the body.