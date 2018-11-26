A Marionettes’ Christmas… and Carnegie Hall

It’s a Marionettes’ Christmas. For 55 years, the chorale begins its festive season with its Christmas concert. The concert is not its only reason to celebrate. The choir was recently invited to perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in a massed choir production of Grammy-award winning composer Christopher Tin’s Calling All Dawns. The invitation, a release said, was extended after a producer viewed the Marionettes’ rendition of Bab Yetu online. The choir plans to fund its upcoming tour through part proceeds from the Christmas concert.

From December 6 to 9, the Marionettes will host its Someday at Christmas at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Its adult, youth and children’s choirs will cover “some of the most enthralling classic and contemporary holiday favourites, along with tributes to celebrated local music icons - Shadow (Winston Bailey) and Ken “Professor” Philmore.”

The choir’s Youth Chorale and Children’s Choir will cover the Stevie Wonder Christmas classic Some Day at Christmas.

Choral treatments of pop/rock anthems like Bohemian Rhapsody, excerpts from Rutter’s Mass of the Children and Tonight from West Side Story in recognition of the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth will also be done, the release said.

The local flavour will be added with parang and calypso pieces.

Soloists Hermina Charles and Jacqueline Johnson will bring “their special touch” to the performances.

Christmas with the Marionettes: Someday at Christmas takes place at 7.30 pm except on Sunday which is 5 pm. For more information, visit the website: marionetteschorale.com or findfind Marionettes on Facebook.