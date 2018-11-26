32 new fetes as Ticket Federation releases Carnival 2019 schedule

A cross-section of patrons at PREStige 8 Carnival All Inclusive Fete, which took place at Presentation College Grounds, San Fernando during Carnival 2018. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

A water fete called Hydrate, organised by some major mas bands, a Really Cheap Carnival Cruise, and something called Sekon Sunday are among 34 new events scheduled for Carnival 2019.

An events schedule was released by popular events website Ticket Federation recently and features the new additions among 182 fetes listed, with 29 listed for January, 87 for February and 66 in March.

On Carnival Friday, alone, 22 events are scheduled, with a total of 57 for that entire weekend.