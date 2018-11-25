Zubin wins Rhodes schol

Zubin Deyal

In his younger days he was vice-captain of the Leeward Islands cricket team and was awarded most economical bowler in the 2014 West Indies Under-17 Tournament. While attending St Joseph’s Academy in Antigua, he played five sports for the school, including football and volleyball, and he captained the cricket team. He also represented Antigua and Barbuda in the 2009 OECS Swimming Championships.

With those accomplishments, one would think Zubin Deyal, 20, might pursue a career in sports.

However, he recently graduated from the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies with first-class honours in economics and finance. Then, on Tuesday, he was announced the winner of the 2019 Commonwealth Caribbean Rhodes Scholarship, and will do an MSc in economics for development at Oxford University.

In a Facebook post in February, Trinidadian columnist and communications consultant Anthony Deyal, wrote about the achievements of his son, saying Zubin was the chairman of the Keith Hunte Hall at Cave Hill, a member of the university’s team in the 2018 Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute Research Challenge, on the university’s Guild Council, and was involved in the Debating Society and Rotaract Club.

Zubin attended St Joseph’s Academy in Antigua, where he got 16 passes (13 Grade Is and three Grade IIs) in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, was a prefect, and a member of the school’s victorious team for the Antigua National Science Quiz.

Barbados’ NationNews interviewed Zubin after the Rhodes announcement and, in a video posted on Facebook, he said winning the scholarship was a wonderful blessing, and that he felt privileged and honoured to represent Rhodes, and the Caribbean. “It’s an opportunity, not only for me myself, but an opportunity to contribute to our own development in the region so I’m really blessed and grateful for this opportunity.”

Born in Barbados to Anthony Deyal and a Guyanese mother, Stabroek News columnist Indranie Deyal, Zubin has lived in several countries including Barbados, Trinidad, Belize and Antigua. He said he hoped to develop the capital markets of Caribbean countries and promote well-functioning economies that encourage growth.

On his Facebook wall, Zubin posted, “Thanks to all of you who have helped me on this journey! I really appreciate the support you have given me and I hope to serve you and the Caribbean in whatever capacity I can.”

On Tuesday, his father also announced the good news on his Facebook page stating, “Our Barbadian-born sports-loving son who lived in four Caribbean countries by the time he was eight, recently graduated from UWI, Cave Hill with first class honours in economics and Finance. The Rhodes Caribbean Commonwealth Scholarship will provide full funding for two years of related post graduate studies starting in late 2019 at Oxford University. A big thank you to the countless people who guided, supported and believed in him through the years.”