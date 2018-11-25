Zookeeper to challenge ZATT

A HIGH COURT judge has granted permission to a zookeeper to challenge the failure of the Zoological Society (ZATT) to provide him with information on the salaries of officers who fall under the Statutory Authorities Service Commission.

In a recent ruling delivered at the San Fernando High Court, Justice Frank Seepersad granted leave to zookeeper Mahase Dass, who asked for the information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Dass claimed he needed the information to pursue legal action since he was not paid his salary as an acting public health inspector at the San Fernando City Corporation and the Port of Spain City Corporation from June 2014 to present.

In response to letters sent to the ZATT, Dass was told that the society was not a public authority that was subject to the FOIA.

In his ruling, Seepersad said he considered the functions of the zoo and found that there was merit in Dass’argument that they were exercised for the benefit of the citizens of TT.

“The evidence suggests that the ZSTT is in part, financially dependent on the government and the court noted that notwithstanding the arguments advanced that the ZSTT is an independent body separate and apart from the government, the independence of the organisation may not necessarily exclude it from being viewed as a public body.”

He also granted Dass an extension of time to pursue his claim against the ZATT, saying the court recognised the need for judicial clarity as to whether the society was subject to the provisions of the FOIA.