Weave thieves arrested in PoS

Three men are in police custody after they broke into a variety store on Queen Street, Port of Spain, this morning and stole a quantity of hair weaves and other hair accessories.

Police confirmed at around 5.50 am, PC Boodhoo and others were on patrol when they responded to reports of a break-in at J and K Fashion.

As they arrived at the scene, the police saw three men running away from the store along Queen Street with the items in hand.

Police chased the men and arrested them shortly after.

The three, ages 32, 24 and 18, are from Morvant, Duncan Street and Diego Martin respectively.

They were taken to the Besson Street Police Station where Cpl Ramlogan is continuing investigations.