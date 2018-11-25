Venezuelans arrested in early morning drug bust

File photo

MEMBERS of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) are continuing investigations after they seized 600 kilogrammes of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $3 million, earlier this morning.

Police confirmed at around 2 am today officers of SORT went to a house at Mayfair Road, North Valsayn, where they executed a search warrant. During their search, police found a Nissan E25 panel van and the drugs hidden in black garbage bags.

Four men and four women, some of whom are Venezuelans, were detained and are assisting police with their investigations.

More as this becomes available