That's enough! Surviving abuse

KERRI CLARKE

Today is the start of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10. I choose today, to speak out, to do my part. This is my abbreviated story.

I thought for days of all the ways to start telling my story and couldn't for the life of me come up with an angle that I felt would truly enable John Public to really understand the dynamics of being an abused woman/wife. Even more than that, for others to grasp the intricacies of trying to get oneself out of a difficult situation...especially one that is life-threatening.

Abusers take many forms and fashions. Some are silent abusers and can manipulate others without words. Others are as raw as you can get.

Mine was a combination of both and could just as easily make me feel guilty for having done nothing, as cripple me with a fear so all-consuming that I was afraid to defend myself or to feel I had a right to my own opinion.

Add that to hearing for years detailed descriptions of how I would be killed. That fear became my shadow and the nauseous feeling in the pit of my stomach at the start of every quarrel.

"When yuh hand in the lion mouth...yuh have to ease it out."

I remembered those words floating around somewhere out there, probably cautionary advice from my mother, a friend or even from as early as my childhood.

Just as there are different stages one has to go through during grief, illness and other life-altering situations or crisis, domestic violence also carries its own burdens.

I pride myself on being a survivor not a victim, but even almost two years after being wrenched out of my abuser's control, the fear still follows me like a bogeyman.

I became a "mind-murderer" from early in my 20-plus years of marriage. Sometimes for my children, but most often for myself. And saw in my mind all the ways I would rid myself and this world of my abuser.My mind was the only place I felt strong enough to fight back.

The sitcom Ally McBeal would best describe the out-of-body experiences I had either when I saw a lash coming, knew an argument was about to erupt or was being verbally abused in the worst way possible.

"If my husband could tell me these things, these insults, then I really didn't need any enemies. He sure was giving neighbours ammunition to tell me anything. They must be does think I stupid or feel pity for me, for staying with him," I thought often through the many years and locations where we lived.

We left a trail and by now most of those who lived around us knows I was bounced down with a car once; a head butt resulted in seven stitches on my forehead; and a scar from a glass bottle on my head refuses to see hair regrow. My eldest daughter recently reminded me of how she saved my life twice and all I could think of now in hindsight is that I should have run...and kept running.

But that's easier said than done.

The system, when my love turned into fear, did not assist women as they ought to. I stayed in a shelter once, so I can tell you. Children often had to be separated from their mothers.

Bail was and still is given easily to abusers, even when there are reports of threats. There is no tangible form of protection or a network of protection for the abused.

One social worker asked me if victims are informed of their abusers' release from prison, so that they could take steps to protect themselves and their children. She seemed amazed and shook her head when I told her. "No, they are not."

The powers that be only look at getting you out. What about employment, sensible relocation, transitioning from wife to single mother, what of the children's care, what of the ingrained fear "that he will find me"?

I know of one woman who was relocated very near to where she and her abuser had lived. She was chopped and left for dead outside her new home. She survived that horrific ordeal, but has lost the use of her left hand and even while a case is pending before the courts, I don't think she has yet been relocated.

Maybe now it will be better, maybe now things are in place. But women are still being killed because they suffer in silence, even with neighbours, family members, religious bodies, magistrates and the police knowing they are being abused. It feels like walking alone, not knowing when, where or how you will be attacked.

My friend and colleague Marcia Henville died in silence, Pastor Alisa Ali died in silence. Fabiola Chacon lost her life trying to reconcile with her abuser. So many others died either in silence or crying out for help.

Let me tell you, it's scary thinking about his mindset all the time. And it's even scarier knowing there are those who could be manipulated into his way of thinking or who would turn a blind eye to his violence through the years.

There comes a time in one's life. though, when you have to be like Jennifer Lopez in the movie Enough and say just that: "Enough."

My words of advice to anyone facing abuse of any kind are:

"Dig deep in finding a source of strength, plan a way out, seek help, run, take a plane if you have to. The damage to your kids may not be physical, while yours is, but they are permanently and psychologically scarred for life, if they don't have the strength to look past the years of abuse you suffered in front of them.

"You cannot fix, change or love him enough for him to stop abusing you.

"Seek to fix, change and love yourself and your children first. He will get the help he needs – if that's what he wants. Do not become a statistic for the sake of misguided, fear-filled love, moral or spiritual obligations. And do not be afraid to speak out."

Editor's Note: Kerri Clarke is, naturally, not this writer's name. Kerri wanted to reveal her identity, so tired is she of living in fear, cowering and hiding. She believes it's time to stand up and to take her life back. However, the allegations against Kerri's abuser are of the most serious kind; he continues to make threats against her life. And it is with this in mind, we have chosen to keep her identity a secret, not from the eyes of society, but from his.