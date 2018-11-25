Shukla, Johnson SHINE in charity 10K

Runners take off in the Guardian Group SHINE Charity 5K and 10K yesterday at the Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

TOP road runner Samantha Shukla, winner of last year's 5K, went the extra distance to capture the women's 10K in style at Guardian Group's SHINE 2018 Charity Walk and Run, yesterday.

Shukla, 24, won back-to-back 5K titles in 2017 before challenging herself to the 10K this year. She finished the race in 38 minutes, 49 seconds, a considerable distance ahead of the dethroned Celine Lestrade, who clocked 42:33. Chantel Le Maitre placed third in 45:19.

Shukla has been in red-hot form this season, most notably capturing the recent UWI half-marathon national crown after placing second overall. The UWI event is used as the National Association of Athletics Administration's official Half-Marathon Championships.

The 10K runners yesterday went around the Queen's Park Savannah, through Long Circular Road and back to Nelson Mandela Park, where the race began.

The fastest finisher on the day was Guyana's Kelvin Johnson, who also dethroned his nearest opponent, TT's Curtis Cox. Johnson closed in 35:03, with Cox following in 36:48. Keanu Otero took third place (37:16).

Approximately 5,000 athletes swarmed Nelson Mandela Park at the start and close of the race. The 5K, which attracted the majority of runners was won by Michael Honore (15:57) and Sophie Potter (20:45), both of whom picked up $2,000 and sponsored prizes for their efforts in the male and female divisions respectively.

The men and women's 10K winners received $3,000 and a trophy.

The annual charity event is set to benefit 31 charities for children.

The event was held in partnership with OCM, C&W and Oasis Water.

Sponsors of the event included Associated Brands Industries Limited, Unicomer (Trinidad) Limited, Anthony P Scott & Company, HADCO, Massy Distribution, Nestle Caribbean, Bryden Pi, VEMCO and Holiday Snacks.

Benefitting charities include: Amica House Children's Home, Bridge of Hope, Caribbean Kids & Families Therapy Organisation, Casa De Corazon Children's Home, Christ Child Convalescent Home, Couva Children's Hospital & Crisis Nursery, Credo Foundation for Justice, Credo Development Centre for Socially Displaced Boys, Cyril Ross Nursery, Down Syndrome Family Network, Express Children's Life Fund, Ferndeans Children's Home, Healing With Horses Foundation, Immortelle Children's Centre, Islamic Home for Children, Jairah House, Jaya Lakshmi Children's Home, Just Because Foundation, Lady Hochoy Home, Living Water Community, Moms For Literacy, Mothers' Union Children's Home, Operations Smile Home for Children, PlayAble Caribbean, Raffa House for Girls, Rainbow Rescue, Sylphil Home in Love, The Cotton Tree Foundation, The Mayor's General Fund, The Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children and Vishok Bhavan (SWAHA Children's Home).

Results:

Women's 10K

1st- Samantha Shukla, 38:49

2nd- Celine Lestrade, 42:33

3rd- Chantel Le Maitre, 45:19

Men's 10K

1st- Kelvin Johnson, 35:03

2nd- Curtis Cox, 36:48

3rd- Keanu Otero

Women's 5K

1st- Sophie Potter, 20:45

2nd- Brineal Paponette, 21:22

3rd- Renee Chin Lee, 21:29

Men's 5K

1st- Michael Honore, 15:57

2nd- Genesis Joseph, 16:01

3rd- Jamal Joseph, 16:18