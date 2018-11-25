Santa Rosa a point from Super League title

FC Santa Rosa are one point from reclaiming the Super League title.

FC SANTA ROSA are within one point of their second TT Super League title in three years, after the club came from behind to secure a 4-1 win over San Fernando Giants in the penultimate round of competition on Friday night.

San Fernando Giants took an early lead when Jeremy Primus converted a spot kick in the ninth minute. Almost immediately after, however, former national youth midfielder and FC Santa Rosa's leading scorer Kishun Seecharan (12 goals) equalised to start the comeback.

Santa Rosa went ahead in the 19th minute with a goal from Noel Williams, who later scored a second in the 66th minute, taking his season tally to eight goals. The league leaders then sealed the victory through a goal from substitute Akeem Garcia – who has one senior international appearance – in the second minute of injury time.

The win kept put Santa Rosa six points ahead of Queen's Park, the only other contender for the title. However, while Queen's Park will not play this weekend, they will pick up three points with a default 3-0 win, owing to the withdrawal of Metal X Erin FC from the competition. Queen's Park will end the round three points behind Santa Rosa with one round remaining.

Based on form, FC Santa Rosa will have the tougher fixture as they play a dangerous Cunupia FC, who entered this weekend with the second best defensive record among the 14 teams.

A draw will suffice for Santa Rosa but that point will not be easy. Queen's Park will have to pick up all three points to stand a chance of overtaking Santa Rosa. The Parkites take on Club Sando, a team languishing second from bottom with the joint lowest goal-scoring tally.

Three matches were played last night: Club Sando versus RSSR FC; UTT at home to Police and Matura ReUnited against Guaya United.

Two matches will kick off at 3.30 pm today. Prison Service will face Cunupia FC at YTC Ground, Arouca, while Petit Valley/Diego Martin United face off against Bethel United at St Anthony's College Ground, Westmoorings.