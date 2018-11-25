Romaine lettuce dumped

County Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) and the Food and Drug Division of the Ministry of Health are overseeing the dumping of the romaine lettuce which was recalled by the ministry last week.

The ministry made the call after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States recalled romaine lettuce after an outbreak of illnesses showed a possible link to the E.coli bacterium. The bacterium causes intestinal infections and even kidney failure and seizures.

Some supermarkets and restaurants have taken heed of the warning and have taken romaine lettuce off their shelves and stopped serving it in their salads and sandwiches.

However, there were some concerns raised about possible indiscriminate dumping and citizens scavenging for the discarded lettuce for their own use or selling it at a reduced price to unsuspecting buyers.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, speaking on Friday at the launch of the 2019 influenza vaccination drive at the Health Ministry on Park Street, Port of Spain, said there was dumping at different levels.

"We have trucks that would have gone out to the retailers already," he explained. "What we do, in collaboration with the county medical officers of health (CMOH) and the Food and Drug Division, we do inspections and, together with the regional corporations, who usually provide transport for the dumped produce, the product is placed directly into the trucks and certified by the CMOH and the Food and Drug Division.

"They usually use a process of dumping disinfectant on to the product, and that goes straight to one of the national dumping sites. The same thing applies for the wholesalers."

Parasram said for households, it was more difficult to cater for people putting things into the garbage and then having someone scavenging through it.

"We are advising the usual method of sealing your garbage in your garbage bags as properly as you can, and mixing it in with other garbage so as to discourage people from rummaging to get to those items."

Co-owner of Chaud Cafe Alison Pascall said the restaurant had dumped all the romaine lettuce it had bought and all dishes containing the lettuce that were made beforehand. She said iceberg lettuce was not used in the restaurant.

"We purchase romaine lettuce every week. The cost for a case is between $300-$400 and we buy just one case. We use a lot of local lettuce. Romaine is just to add a little bite to salads, because it is crunchy."

Asking if the restaurant would be seeking reimbursement from its supplier, Pascall said no, because the suppliers did not grow the lettuce themselves.

"It is a loss we have to bear, just to be safe for our customers."

Chef at the Hyatt Regency Franco Fernando said the hotel dumped its romaine lettuce three days ago after getting word from its corporate office in Chicago about the CDC's recall.

"After that we have not received any more romaine. The amount of romaine we purchase depends on the demand because we not only use it for the restaurant, but also for events and how many people we have to provide for. We buy about three or four cases a day at a cost of $350 a case."

He said the hotel will be asking for a rebate from its suppliers, as the lettuce came straight from a company in the US.

Calls to several Linda's Bakery outlets revealed that there were no salads available at the time. An employee at Subway said it used iceberg lettuce in its submarine sandwiches and salads.