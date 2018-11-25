No illegal Christmas vending in PoS

Inspector Harvey Jawahir speaks with people at Frederick Street in Port of Spain as members of the City Police embarked on an exercise to remove illegal vendors for Christmas 2017.

ILLEGAL vending in the capital city will not be tolerated and those who failed to comply with the law will be dealt with.

This was the stern warning from Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, who said there will be an increase of city police patrols during the Christmas season.

Martinez said usually for Christmas there was an increase of illegal vending throughout the city. To curb this problem, this year, the city corporation hopes to get additional city police officers.