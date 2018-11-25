Love Movement shows Colours of His Love

Louisa Paul leads the Lovement Movement in a performance of Jerusalem.

The Love Movement's 2018 concert, Colours of His Love, featured excerpts from The Greatest Showman, Disney Frozen, Days of Elijah and music from English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The event took place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s from November 9-11.

The Love Movement is comprised of three choirs. The Lights of Love Children’s Choir is made up of 95 members; the Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Choir which consists of 76 members; and the senior choir with 35 members. The Love Movement also has the Lights of Love Children’s Choir Parent Team and the Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Support Team. The group is led by the producer and artistic director Bernadette Laughlin Scott.

“We have grown through God’s grace and strength although it has been a long hard struggle,” said Laughlin Scott. The theme of this year’s concert was to “recognise the many Colours of His Love in every person that stands on the stage, each different but members of the Love Movement family. The Love Movement provides its members with a sanctuary and an opportunity to shine through the medium of the performing arts and spiritual guidance. We remain committed to healing hearts and changing lives one note at a time.”

The Love Movement was founded by Laughlin Scott in 1972 and was born out of a desire to use her musical talents to help the underprivileged in TT. Since its first production, the group has blossomed into a respected and loved choir. Republic Bank’s general manager of group marketing Michelle Palmer-Keizer stated, “The Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach has emerged as an arm of the Love Movement that embodies this commitment to helping those in need while engaging the young people in a very special way. It has been Republic Bank’s distinct pleasure to support the youth outreach through our Power to Make A Difference Programme, because we believe in the importance of empowering out youth to achieve their full potential.”