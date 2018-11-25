LATT gets CJ’s opinions

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

THE LAW Association has received the advice of its two external counsel on whether there are grounds to approach the prime minister to invoke the impeachment clause of the Constitution against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The council is now expected to discuss the recommendations and take them to the association’s membership.

The two senior counsel retained by the association were Eamon Harrison Courtenay, a former AG of Belize, and president of the Grenada Bar Association Francis Alexis.

Archie earlier this year challenged the Law Association’s investigation of allegations of misconduct against him. His complaints about the process were dismissed by the local appeal court and by the Privy Council.

That ruling paved the way for the association to continue with its investigation.