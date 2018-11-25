Hinds hopes Opposition relents

MP for Laventille Wets Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER in the Office of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds is hoping an eleventh hour change of heart by the Opposition ahead of the month-end deadline to pass the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018. The bill lets the authorities of TT and other nations share the tax-details of individuals.

Last Friday the Opposition said they will not participate in a Special Select Committee of the House of Representatives proposed that day by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Hinds told Newsday the deadline to pass the bill is month-end, even as next Friday’s November 30 date is also the time set for the committee to report back to the House. “I am hoping and expecting the Opposition will take the opportunity to name two people to participate on the committee, so they will not lose their parliamentary opportunity to state their case,” Hinds said.

“I’m hoping we could find common ground to pass this important legislation and so protect the country from the adverse consequences of non-compliance with the terms established among us in the Global Forum.” Newsday was unable to reach Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.