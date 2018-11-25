Guns and drugs seized in PoS

PORT of Spain Division police have arrested a Belmont man for the possession of marijuana during a series of exercises in the east Port of Spain area on Saturday night.

Police said at around 8 pm, Cpl Mohammed, Sgt Elbourne and others visited the man's home at Belle Eau, Belmont, where they executed a search warrant and found 627 grams of marijuana hidden in a white container on a couch.

In an unrelated incident, police found 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition 20 grams of cocaine at Block 22 Laventille and a Glock pistol containing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition in Mango Alley.

Later that evening, at around 11 pm, constables Durity and Baker were on patrol along George Street and found clothing, broken household items and a revolver in a vacant lot.

No ammunition was found and no one was arrested.